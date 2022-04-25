Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to Equal-weight from Overweight,

While analyst Thomas Allen noted that BYD shares have outperformed peers meaningfully as the casino operator has streamlined its business and delivered on earnings, expectations have now risen significantly, so the firm sees better opportunities elsewhere within the sector (see Penn National Gaming upgrade).

The firm sees risk for Boyd Gaming (BYD) if U.S. consumer spending slows down. That would follow a period for when the company acquired new customers out of the pandemic in regional markets and the Las Vegas locals market.

"We are below consensus EBITDAR for 2022/23 on incremental cost pressures, which offsets what we see as an attractive valuation."

Shares of Boyd Gaming fell 2.07% premarket to $61.50. Morgan Stanley assigned a price target to BYD of $76.

Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on BYD: 9 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 3 Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.