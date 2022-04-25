Spin Master Corp. (OTCPK:SNMSF) is at an opportune juncture for investment despite supply chain and inflationary pressures, according to a fresh upgrade from BMO Capital Markets on Monday.

BMO analyst Gerrick Johnson explained that the Canadian toymaker represents a promising opportunity as investors seek safe havens and the toy industry attracts attention amid activist campaigns at peers like Hasbro.

“Historically, the toy industry has been viewed as defensive and recession resistant(though not recession proof),” he wrote in an upgrade note. “An economic slowdown and/or inflation may take a bite out of discretionary spending, but we expect the toy industry to feel only a minor impact, as it has in the past.”

He added that CEO Max Rangel, who has been in the C-suite for just over a year, has been impressive and engenders faith in the road ahead for the firm.

Johnson surmised that the Rubik's cube manufacturer is ripe for multiple expansion amidst this trend, especially as it deals with supply-chain issues that have been a persistent pressure on shares. Meanwhile, digital entertainment was indicated as a major growth catalyst. On these bases, he not only raised his rating on the stock from Neutral to Outperform, but raised his price target to $64 from $50.

“[Spin Master's] (SNMSF) digital entertainment business continues to perform very well, and we anticipate positive investor reaction when it provides new, more detailed segment disclosures upon [first quarter] reporting (5/4),” Johnson concluded. “Over the longer term, we think TOY has some of the best long-term opportunities in our toy coverage to grow its business into new categories and geographies.”

