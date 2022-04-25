Mondelēz to acquire confectionary company, Ricolino from Grupo Bimbo for $1.3B
Apr. 25, 2022 8:15 AM ETGrupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY), MDLZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) entered into an agreement with Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY) to acquire its confectionery business, Ricolino, for ~$1.3B.
- Ricolino is a growing business with a strong confectionery position in Mexico and accounts for ~$500M in annual revenue with four manufacturing facilities.
- It has 2.1K+ direct store delivery routes reaching 440K traditional trade outlets, providing significant scale and broad brand availability.
- The acquisition will transform Mondelēz's business in the high-priority Mexico market to accelerate growth and scale in core snacking categories like chocolate category.
- For Grupo Bimbo, this transaction will enable focus on its grain-based baking and snacks businesses.
- Transaction, to be funded through issuance of debt and cash on hand and is expected to close in late Q3 or early Q4 2022.