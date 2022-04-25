Swvl Holdings acquires Turkey's Volt Lines to expand transit solutions in Europe
Apr. 25, 2022 8:19 AM ETSwvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Swvl Holdings (NASDAQ:SWVL) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Volt Lines, a Turkey-based B2B and transport-as-a-service mobility business.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition is to strengthen Swvl's tech-enabled mobility solutions beside bringing in over 110 enterprise customers, including Mondelez, Axa Insurance, Pirelli, CMA-CGM, MetLife and ICBC.
- Volt Lines said it projects to deliver 127% revenue CAGR since launching in 2018. That is to add about $4.3M annualised sales to Swvl based upon Q1 2022 results.
- "We are confident our solutions will meaningfully contribute to the Swvl platform, and together we will be able to deliver superior transportation alternatives for commuters around the world. We're also excited about scaling our R&D center in Istanbul into a global technology hub, giving Swvl a reliable access to Turkey's technical talent," said Volt Lines Founder and CEO Ali Halabi.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2022.
- Stock is down 12% in pre-market trading.
