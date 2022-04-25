Elys Game technology expands into the Ohio sports betting market with Wright Bet Ventures
Apr. 25, 2022 8:20 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) has collaborated with Wright Bet Ventures LLC to operate multiple sportsbooks in the state of Ohio.
- This could offer up to 12 sportsbook locations throughout the state of Ohio, if successfully licensed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
- The company's wholly owned subsidiary USBookmaking to provide sport wagering services to manage the sportsbook risk and provide bookmaking services.
- Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys said, “We believe that our cutting-edge Gameboard technology puts Elys in a league of its own as a first mover and pioneer in the U.S. small business sportsbook sector and continuing to support minority and women owned businesses. We have also been very active with our multipronged approach to our operations in Europe as well as large land-based installations in tribal casinos and at the prestigious Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey, along with plans to launch our unique digital solution with Lottomatica SpA (OTC:LTTOY). We expect our expansion to cover each potential sector of sports betting distribution in North America through 2022 and 2023 and believe this growth could result in strong corporate earnings, and extract value for our partner businesses like Wright Bet, investors and shareholders in the long-term."
- Shares down 7.5% premarket.