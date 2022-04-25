VerifyMe acquires assets of PeriShip, logistics management company, for $10.5M

Apr. 25, 2022 8:22 AM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) acquired the assets of PeriShip, a business specializing in logistics for time and temperature controlled shipping using proprietary predictive analytics software, for $10.5M.
  • The consideration consists of $7.5M cash, $1M in VerifyMe common stock and a $2M promissory note that matures in 18 months, with partial principal payments commencing at six and fifteen months.
  • The combined company annual revenues are expected to exceed $25.M and have a positive ad. EBITDA in 2023.
  • Utilizing VerifyMe's proprietary IT platform, PeriShip provides real-time information and analysis to mitigate supply chain flow interruption.
  • PeriShip's customers range from medium-large sized businesses in the perishable food sector to large, multinational industry leaders in the pharmaceuticals space.
  • Shares trading 5.6% higher premarket.
