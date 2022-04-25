Viasat to support NASA's communications services project

  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been selected to support NASA's Communications Services Project (CSP).
  • The space agency seeks to accelerate the development of near-Earth communications by partnering with commercial satellite communications providers.
  • Viasat will support the project by delivering real-time, near-Earth communications. It is currently developing a space relay capability that will leverage its upcoming ViaSat-3 global satellite constellation with a newly developed terminal to facilitate on-demand and cost-effective communications services for LEO (low earth orbit) spacecraft.
  • The space-qualified Ka-band terminal will give LEO operators access to the ViaSat-3 network for data transfer.
