Viasat to support NASA's communications services project
Apr. 25, 2022 8:24 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been selected to support NASA's Communications Services Project (CSP).
- The space agency seeks to accelerate the development of near-Earth communications by partnering with commercial satellite communications providers.
- Viasat will support the project by delivering real-time, near-Earth communications. It is currently developing a space relay capability that will leverage its upcoming ViaSat-3 global satellite constellation with a newly developed terminal to facilitate on-demand and cost-effective communications services for LEO (low earth orbit) spacecraft.
- The space-qualified Ka-band terminal will give LEO operators access to the ViaSat-3 network for data transfer.