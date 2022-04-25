SPY, QQQ, & DIA fall to 1-month trading lows as volatility rises

Benchmark exchange traded funds that track the three major U.S. equity indices have dropped to fresh one-month trading lows. The slide has come amid a spike in volatility levels.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) are each down 5%, 5.7%, and 4.5%, respectively since Apr. 21. The declines have continued early Monday, with ETFs lower by another 0.5% in each fund in premarket action.

Alongside the sell-off in major equity index ETFs, markets have also experienced a rise in volatility levels. The S&P VIX Index (VIX) challenged the 30 mark in Monday's pre-market trading, rising almost 5% during morning action. That represents its highest level since Mar. 15.

As a result, volatility ETFs and ETNS are higher in Monday's pre-market action. This includes the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) +4.2%, iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX) +3%, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) 2.6%, and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) +5%.

Monday's pre-market slide in benchmark ETFs fall came as part of an ongoing risk-off trade. Investors have expressed distress over fears if a global economic slowdown, following retreats elsewhere in the world. The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) plunged 5.1% and the CSI 300 Index (SHSZ300) sunk 4.9% amongst fears about COVID-19 case spikes in China.

Investors have unloaded shares, worrying that the country's easy monetary policy may be no match for the effects of the zero-tolerance COVID stance.