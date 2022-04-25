Axsome plunges after warning potential rejection of migraine therapy
Apr. 25, 2022 8:30 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) have dropped ~26% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is unlikely to approve its migraine therapy AXS-07 by the target action date this month.
- Last Friday, the FDA has informed the company that certain issues identified during the review of the New Drug Application (“NDA”) remained unresolved. With the NDA, the company sought FDA approval for AXS-07 in acute treatment of migraine.
- Citing the time remaining to complete the review, Axsome (AXSM) said that it expects a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the NDA on or about the PDUFA date on Apr. 30.
- Just last week, Axsome (AXSM) shares surged in reaction to a regulatory update on its depression therapy AXS-05.