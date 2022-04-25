Crown to add high-speed aluminum can line to Spain beverage can facility

Apr. 25, 2022 8:33 AM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Crown (NYSE:CCK) plans to construct a new high-speed aluminum line at its Agoncillo, Spain beverage can facility.
  • Commercial production is expected to commence during Q1 of 2023 and additional capacity will serve expanding customer requirements in Northern Spain.
  • Iberia is the second largest beverage can market in Europe and continues to show robust growth in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments.
  • The company also operates aluminum beverage can plants in Valencia, which began operations in 2018, and Seville, which completed a conversion from steel to aluminum in 2020.
