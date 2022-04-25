Kratos wins contract to provide OneWeb Spectrum Monitoring System
Apr. 25, 2022 8:34 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has won a contract from communications firm, OneWeb.
- Kratos has been selected to deliver an advanced spectrum monitoring system to support OneWeb's fleet of LEO (low earth orbit) constellations. The system will help staff monitor, manage and analyze the spectrum used between OneWeb's global network of Satellite Network Portal (SNP) gateways and its constellation of LEO satellites.
- As part of the contract, Kratos will design, develop and install the OneWeb Spectrum Monitoring System and integrate it with OneWeb's ground segment.