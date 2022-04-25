Hot Stocks: TWTR near deal with Musk; SIMO considering sale; PENN upgrade; BYD downgrade

Merger chatter and analyst comments played a major role in Monday's pre-market trading. Twitter (TWTR) once again took the spotlight, amid swirling reports that the company is close to a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk.

Beyond the ongoing TWTR soap opera, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) also found itself in the middle of takeover speculation. Shares rose amid reports that the company is considering a potential sale.

Turning to analyst comments, Penn National Gaming (PENN) received a boost from an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Boyd Gaming (BYD), sending that stock lower before the opening bell.

Gainers

Twitter (TWTR) pushed higher in pre-market trading on reports that the social media could reach a deal to be acquired by Elon Musk as soon as Monday. According to multiple media outlets, TWTR is in advanced discussions with the world's richest person on a potential agreement, after Musk made a bid for the company earlier this month.

Last week, Musk repeatedly hinted at a possible tender offer, which would have taken his $43B takeover bid directly to shareholders. On news that the parties are now in talks, TWTR has climbed about 5% in pre-market action.

M&A headlines gave a lift to Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) as well. Bloomberg reported that the company was working with advisors to explore a possible sale of the company, news that prompted a nearly 6% pre-market rally.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) also gained ground before the opening bell, boosted by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. The firm raised its rating on PENN to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying an analysis of app downloads in Canada points to a greater share of the sportsbetting/iGaming market than previously thought.

The bullish analyst comment spurred a nearly 2% pre-market rally.

Decliner

Pessimistic analyst commentary inspired a pre-market decline in shares of Boyd Gaming (BYD). Morgan Stanley cut its rating to Equal-weight from Overweight, arguing that the casino operator faces a risk of a consumer spending slowdown.

Morgan Stanley also noted that BYD also faces incremental cost pressures. Dragged down by the downgrade, BYD retreated about 1% in pre-market action.

