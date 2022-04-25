Hotel firm Selina secures $147.5M financing ahead of closing SPAC deal with BOA Acquisition

Apr. 25, 2022 8:36 AM ETBOA Acquisition Corp. (BOAS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Selina Hospitality, which is to go public in reverse merger deal with SPAC BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS), told Monday that it has secured a $147.5M convertible note financing.
  • The transaction comprises of 6% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026, which is expected to close concurrent with the SPAC deal in H1 2022.
  • On Dec 02, SPAC BOA Acquisition announced deal to take hotel platform Selina public in a transaction that will value the combined company at about $1.2B.
  • Selina describes itself as a hospitality brand targeting millennials and Gen Z travelers. The company expects to be EBITDA positive by Q1 2023 and generate approximately $1.2B in revenue by 2025.
  • "We believe this transaction provides Selina with additional capital to execute on their plan and realize the incredible opportunity ahead," said Benjamin Friedman, BOA Acquisition Corp. President and CFO.
