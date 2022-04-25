Esquire Financial Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $17.29M beats by $5.49M
Apr. 25, 2022 8:36 AM ETEsquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Esquire Financial Holdings press release (NASDAQ:ESQ): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $17.29M (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.49M.
- "We believe our Company is ripe for growth in two expansive national markets primed for disruption," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Chief Executive Officer and President. "There is tremendous potential in both the litigation and payment markets primarily due to the limited number of players and fragmented and inefficient approach to coupling financing, payment processing, and technology. We believe Esquire will be a leader in all three categories in both industries."