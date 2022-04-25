Overstock.com tumbles after BofA pulls bull rating

Bank of America pulled its Buy rating on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) with not enough positive near-term factors seen to justify a bullish stance.

Analyst Curtis Nagle noted that OSTK is on a path for more sustainable margins and that long-term growth opportunities exist though share growth and category expansion, but the weaker near-term growth and limited visibility through 2022 pushed the firm to a Neutral stance.

"In the nearer term, we see risks from 1) soft middle-income furnishings spend; 2) a deceleration in Overstock web traffic through mid-April; 3) very difficult comps on a three-year basis; and 4) a cold and wet start to spring, which could hurt sales of outdoor furniture."

BofA values OSTK shares at 0.4X the 2023 EV/sales estimate vs. 1.0X prior. The new valuation is noted to be in line with the historical average and a lower multiple is said to be warranted given the lower growth.

BofA lowered its price objective on OSTK to $38.

Share of Overstock.com (OSTK) fell 4.48% premarket to $32.18.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on OSTK has been at Sell since early January.