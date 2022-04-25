BBLN, NKTX and SBFM among pre market gainers
- ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) +53% divests US manufacturing facility for $44.5M and enters long-term supply pact with Catalent.
- Nkarta (NKTX) +48% announces positive preliminary dose finding data for two lead engineered natural killer cell programs.
- Cango (CANG) +22% announces $50M stock buyback plan.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) +7% announces joint venture with CoinRoutes to offer retail traders proprietary analytics and trade execution for crypto currency markets.
- Cenntro Electric (CENN) +8%.
- Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) +6% is said to explore sale amid interest - Bloomberg.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) +6% files patent application covering recently announced mRNA molecules found to be effective at destroying multidrug resistant cancer cells.
- Twitter (TWTR) +5% gains, Tesla falls on report deal with Musk may be reached on Monday.
- Babylon Holdings (BBLN) +5% reiterates Q1 guidance.