Koninklijke Philips, ToughBuilt Industries, SunPower among premarket losers' pack
Apr. 25, 2022 8:42 AM ETDWAC, PHG, TBLTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) -54% after provides update on ETX-810 and ETX-155 clinical programs.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) -26%.
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) -26% after announces 1-for-150 reverse stock split.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT) -20%.
- Cyngn (CYN) -17%.
- FingerMotion (FNGR) -15%.
- Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) -14%.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) -12%.
- Koninklijke Philips (PHG) -11% on Q1 earnings release.
- Gossamer Bio (GOSS) -10% after provides GB004 topline results from Phase 2 SHIFT-UC study in Ulcerative Colitis and provides corporate update.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) -9%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) -8%.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) -8%.
- Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) -8%.
- Alexco Resource (AXU) -8%.
- iQIYI (IQ) -7%.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) -7%.
- Enservco (ENSV) -7% appoints Mark K. Patterson as CFO.
- Zhihu (ZH) -6%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) -6% amid concern about increased competition from Twitter and the possibility that Musk could allow Trump to rejoin the social media company.
- Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) -6%.
- Sharps Technology (STSS) -6%.
- Tuya (TUYA) -6%.
- NexGen Energy (NXE) -6% inks impact benefit pact with Clearwater River Dene Nation.
- SunPower (SPWR) -6%.