Motorcar Parts of America unit gets order from major Chinese automotive firm
Apr. 25, 2022 8:48 AM ETMotorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) said Monday its unit D&V Electronics received an order for an electric motor emulator from one of China's largest automotive firms.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The electric motor emulator is a "critical component of a Power Hardware-In-the-Loop (p-HIL) test system to validate the performance and design of drivetrain components", MPAA said.
- The p-HIL test system that will be used by the automotive customer is comprised of D&V's emulator, Opal-RT Technologies' advanced motor models and National Instruments' real-time system.