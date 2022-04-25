Motorcar Parts of America unit gets order from major Chinese automotive firm

  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) said Monday its unit D&V Electronics received an order for an electric motor emulator from one of China's largest automotive firms.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • The electric motor emulator is a "critical component of a Power Hardware-In-the-Loop (p-HIL) test system to validate the performance and design of drivetrain components", MPAA said.
  • The p-HIL test system that will be used by the automotive customer is comprised of D&V's emulator, Opal-RT Technologies' advanced motor models and National Instruments' real-time system.
