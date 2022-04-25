3M acquires assets of LeanTec technology, advancing solutions for connected bodyshop
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) acquired the technology assets of LeanTec, a provider of digital inventory management solutions for the automotive aftermarket segment in U.S. and Canada.
- The acquisition is an indication to the company's connected bodyshop, one of 3M's active digital platforms that integrates data capture and analysis with material product platforms, capitalizing on emerging needs and trends.
- "This acquisition adds new levels of data integration and insights that will allow body shops greater visibility of their business operations, operational efficiency, and a better customer experience," 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division president Dave Gunderson commented.
- The LeanTec technology complements 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions, a hardware and software system that helps ensure materials needed for safe and reliable repairs are available on hand.