PS Business Parks stock jumps after Blackstone deal for $7.6B (updated)

Apr. 25, 2022 8:49 AM ETPS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)PSA, BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) stock is climbing 11% in Monday premarket trading after that Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy the owner of industrial, flex and office spaces for $7.6B.
  • The deal will build on Blackstone's (BX) already significant investments in real estate, particularly in commercial properties. In 2019, the private equity firm struck a deal to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses for $18.7B.
  • Blackstone (BX) will pay $187.50 per share, or a 12% premium to PS Business Park's (PSB) closing price on Friday.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3. PS Business Parks (PSB), though, will be allowed to solicit alternative acquisition proposals under a 30-day "go-shop" period, the report said.
  • The acquisition will add 27M square feet of industrial, business park, traditional office, and multifamily properties located primarily California; Miami, Florida; Texas; and northern Virginia to Blackstone's (BX) portfolio.
  • Public Storage (PSA), which holds ~25.9% of PSB common stock outstanding, agreed to vote its shares in favor of the transaction.
  • Bloomberg first reported the news on Monday.
  • Last week, Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy American Campus Communities in a $13B deal
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.