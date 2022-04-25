PS Business Parks stock jumps after Blackstone deal for $7.6B (updated)
Apr. 25, 2022 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)
- PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) stock is climbing 11% in Monday premarket trading after that Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy the owner of industrial, flex and office spaces for $7.6B.
- The deal will build on Blackstone's (BX) already significant investments in real estate, particularly in commercial properties. In 2019, the private equity firm struck a deal to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses for $18.7B.
- Blackstone (BX) will pay $187.50 per share, or a 12% premium to PS Business Park's (PSB) closing price on Friday.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3. PS Business Parks (PSB), though, will be allowed to solicit alternative acquisition proposals under a 30-day "go-shop" period, the report said.
- The acquisition will add 27M square feet of industrial, business park, traditional office, and multifamily properties located primarily California; Miami, Florida; Texas; and northern Virginia to Blackstone's (BX) portfolio.
- Public Storage (PSA), which holds ~25.9% of PSB common stock outstanding, agreed to vote its shares in favor of the transaction.
- Bloomberg first reported the news on Monday.
- Last week, Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy American Campus Communities in a $13B deal