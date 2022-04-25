Sterling's infrastructure solutions segment bags $278M award
Apr. 25, 2022 8:51 AM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) announces that its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment reported new awards totaling $278M during Q1 2022.
- Sterling’s E-Infrastructure projects include large-scale site development services for e-commerce distribution centers, data centers and warehouses.
- “The synergies of Plateau and Petillo cultivate the strength of our entrepreneurial spirit dedicated to delivering enhanced customer-centric solutions. These awards facilitate our strategic vision for the E-infrastructure Solutions segment to expand into new geographies with our core customers, and foster opportunities with new customers. Further, our investment adds the capacity, assets, capabilities, customers, and people this high-growth market requires.” stated Joe Cutillo, CEO.