The Very Good Food Company names Matthew Hall as Interim CEO
Apr. 25, 2022 8:53 AM ETThe Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Very Good Food Company (NASDAQ:VGFC) announced the appointment of seasoned CPG veteran and former Nestle executive, Matthew Hall as Interim CEO.
- Matt is also joining the company's board and will commence his employment with the company on May 2, and will also be appointed to the board effective as of such date.
- Additionally, the Company announces that it has accepted Ms. Ana Silva's resignation both from the board and her position as President, Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary effective April 22, 2022.
