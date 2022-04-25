Gap (NYSE:GPS) broker higher in early trading on Monday after Guggenheim upgraded the retailer to a Buy rating from Neutral in a contrarian call following the big share price slide and Wall Street analyst ratings drubbing.

analyst Robert Drbul and team see a compelling risk-reward profile on Gap (GPS) at the current share price.

"Overall, we see a multitude of potential (even if unlikely) catalysts that could drive value creation for shareholders. While we are not making a call on any of these happening near term, we believe the company remains in a strong financial position and has significant optionality."

In particular, the Athleta business was called the most promising member on the GPS roster, with it operating in one of the most attractive apparel segments in an environment in which consumers are quite focused on active and healthy lifestyles.

Guggenheim's price target on Gap (GPS) of $22 implies shares could almost double over the medium-term.

Gap (GPS) broke 1.45% higher in early Monday trading against a tough market tape.