Helen of Troy acquires haircare brand Recipe Products for $150M
Apr. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced Monday that its subsidiary has acquired a firm in beauty segment- Recipe Products- at $150M, net of cash acquired, in all-cash deal.
- "This implies a pre-synergy multiple of less than 10x estimated calendar year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, which compares favorably to Helen of Troy’s current Enterprise Value/TTM adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 15.0x," noted HELE.
- Founded in 2017, Recipe Products is known for its Curlsmith haircare products in curly and wavy hair category. The firm expects its annual sales to range between $40-$42M for calendar year 2022.
- Helen of Troy said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to consolidated and its beauty segment measures such as sales growth rate, gross profit margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin.
- Transaction is scheduled to be discussed in detail during Q4 2022 earnings call on Apr. 27, 2022.