Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) said a phase 2a trial of ETX-810 to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not meet the goal of reducing pain intensity, and that the company has chosen to delay enrollment in studies of ETX-155 in depression.

The company said ETX-810 is currently being evaluated in two phase 2a trials in patients with DPNP and lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), commonly referred to as sciatica.

The company said that in the phase 2a trial in DPNP, ETX-810 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study' main goal, which was to evaluate the change from baseline to week 4 in pain intensity.

Eliem President and CEO Bob Azelby said the the results were unambiguous and that currently there is not a development path forward in DPNP for ETX-810.

"We look forward to seeing the results of our LSRP trial in the third quarter," added Azelby.

In addition, Eliem (ELYM) said it has elected to delay enrollment in phase 2a trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder (MDD) and perimenopausal depression (PMD) following review of interim data from an ongoing phase 1b trial of ETX-155 in photosensitive epilepsy (PSE).

The company said three patients have been evaluated to date in the PSE study, and the results of ETX-155 on the photoparoxysmal response seen following intermittent photic stimuli were inconclusive.

Eliem (ELYM) added that data on drug exposures in these patients suggested that drug levels were significantly lower than expected based on the pharmacokinetic profile observed in two phase 1 trials of ETX-155 in healthy people.

The company added that it is investigating potential root causes of the observed difference in exposure from the prior studies.

“Given the inconclusive results in the Phase 1b PSE study, which appear to be related to lower-than-expected drug exposure, we are focused on ensuring that we understand the reason for these reduced exposures before advancing into the larger Phase 2a trials in MDD and PMD,” said Valerie Morisset, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Eliem (ELYM).

