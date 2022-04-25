Oil sinks as China demand fears rise, weekend supply news mixed

Oil prices (USO) traded lower ahead of the US equity market open Monday, with WTI (CL1:COM) and Brent (CO1:COM) both down more than 4% in early trading. News of mass testing in China's capitol fed fears of demand weakness, following weeks of lockdowns in Shanghai. However, supply news over the weekend was mixed.

A fire erupted at a key Russian oil depot near the Ukrainian border early Monday, according to the Moscow Times. The depot in Bryansk is a key hub for the Druzhba pipeline, the largest pipeline connecting Russian oil supplies to Europe, with ~1.4mb/d of capacity. Though multiple fuel tanks were set ablaze, there's been no official indication on the impact to pipeline flows.

Protests in Libya led to armed clashes at the country's Zawiya refinery complex over the weekend. A preliminary assessment by the National Oil Corporation of Libya indicated 29 sites, including several oil product tanks, had sustained damage. The 120kb/d refining complex has been repeatedly damaged in clashes in recent years; however, sustained fighting of late has reduced Libyan output by ~500kb/d.

The CPC crude export terminal returned to full capacity over the weekend. The terminal handles ~80% of Kazakh crude loadings and had been operating below capacity following storm damage in late March. According to Argus, Chevron's (CVX) TCO project in Kazakhstan returned to normal operating rates, following production cuts earlier in the month.