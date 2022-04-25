Knight-Swift Transportation declares $0.12 dividend; announces $350M stock buyback plan

  • Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) declares $0.12/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.0%
  • Payable June 27; for shareholders of record June 10; ex-div June 9.
  • Additionally, the company announced a share repurchase authorization to buyback up to $350M of its outstanding common stock. With this, the company terminated the $250M buyback plan approved in Nov. 2020. Knight-Swift purchased ~$207.2M or 4.2M shares, including ~$149.9M or 2.8M shares during 2022, of its common stock under the 2020 Knight-Swift Repurchase Plan, leaving less than $42.8M in remaining purchase authorization upon termination.
