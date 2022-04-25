DoorDash stock impresses Morgan Stanley but called fairly priced

Morgan Stanley is full of praise on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) even as it initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-weight rating.

Analyst Brian Nowak and team are bullish DASH's leading US restaurant supply and courier network, large high frequency DashPass member base, and industry leading food delivery unit economics on the view those dynamics enabling DASH to continue to drive the U.S. online food delivery space, while also investing in new initiatives like international and non-restaurant delivery.

"In all we model DASH's company-wide gross order value to grow at an ~18% '21-'25 CAGR…and for EBITDA to grow at a ~57% '21'-25 CAGR reaching ~$1.8bn in 2025."

The catch for investors per Morgan Stanley is the valuation on DASH at ~5X the 2023 revenue estimate. The firm said it will wait for a better entry point to catch the long-term growth story.

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $100 to DASH.

Shares of DASH fell 0.15% premarket to $88.87.

