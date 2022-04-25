LexaGene announces multi-system purchase from a veterinary lab

  • Molecular diagnostics company, LexaGene (OTCQB:LXXGF) announces a corporate veterinary reference laboratory has purchased 3 MiQLab® Systems for one of their many locations.
  • Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder stated, “Testing in the veterinary industry is dominated by three corporate companies that have testing locations across the United States. These multi-billion dollar corporations compete against each other for business from veterinary hospitals and clinics that want faster results than the typical 3 – 5 day wait for culturing bacteria. In contrast to culture, we are happy to provide the MiQLab System as a rapid 2-hour solution for determining whether pathogens are present in a sample and if they harbor drug resistance genes. We are confident their experience with our technology will be a good one. Success in this location may result in additional purchases for their other locations and possibly start a wave of adoption in the other corporations as well.”
