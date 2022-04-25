Valneva slips on request for more data to support EU nod for COVID-19 shot

Apr. 25, 2022

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials in a row macro close up

MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

  • The ADRs of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) have lost ~17% in the premarket Monday after the French biotech announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) requested more data to support the marketing authorization for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.

  • EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has issued a List of Questions (“LoQ”) following its last week’s meeting, the company said, adding that it will send responses in the coming days.
  • Valneva (VALN) expects the EMA to issue a Conditional Marketing Authorization for VLA2001 in this quarter.
  • The inactivated vaccine candidate is designed using the CpG 1018 adjuvant of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), which is currently trading ~2% lower in the premarket.
  • “We are disappointed that the EMA has not considered our submissions sufficient to date. We remain fully committed and dedicated to working jointly with the regulators towards a product approval,” Valneva (VALN) Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach remarked.
