WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce by launching ‘Everymile’

Apr. 25, 2022 9:18 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) has launched ‘Everymile’ which expands its offer with a new fully managed service that will provide brands with an outsourced direct-to-consumer ecommerce solution.
  • It will enable companies and brands to deliver brand-led DTC commerce from the customer’s screen to their doorstep, simply and cost-effectively.
  • The launch of Everymile makes WPP the only company in its sector to offer an end-to-end ecommerce solution.
  • Everymile has a transparent revenue share commercial model, providing clients with the technology, talent and capabilities needed to deliver world class DTC commerce. 
