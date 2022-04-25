WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce by launching ‘Everymile’
Apr. 25, 2022 9:18 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) has launched ‘Everymile’ which expands its offer with a new fully managed service that will provide brands with an outsourced direct-to-consumer ecommerce solution.
- It will enable companies and brands to deliver brand-led DTC commerce from the customer’s screen to their doorstep, simply and cost-effectively.
- The launch of Everymile makes WPP the only company in its sector to offer an end-to-end ecommerce solution.
- Everymile has a transparent revenue share commercial model, providing clients with the technology, talent and capabilities needed to deliver world class DTC commerce.