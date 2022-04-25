General Motors is going electric with the iconic Chevy Corvette

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) will produce an electrified version of the iconic Chevrolet Corvette next year to be followed shortly after with an all-electric version of the sports car.

GM President Mark Reuss disclosed the development on CNBC on Monday morning. He made it clear that the internal combustion engine version of the Corvette will also continue to be sold by the Detroit auto giant.

See GM's teaser video of the all-electric Corvette.

The history of the Chevrolet Corvette dates back to 1953 and the model has been known as "America's Sports Car."

In March, GM began production of an all-electric Cadillac Lyriq to give that brand its electric jolt.

Earlier in the year, GM stated that it plans to accelerate production of electric vehicles to reach 400,000 EVs delivered in North America during 2022 and 2023.

Shares of GM fell 0.45% in Monday trading on a rough day for the broad market.