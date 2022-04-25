Aytu's Healight delivery tech delays development of ventilator-linked pneumonia in preclinical study
Apr. 25, 2022 9:23 AM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) said data from a preclinical study showed that administration of its Healight ultraviolet light A (UVA) endotracheal catheter delayed the time to development of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in a pig model.
- The company noted that Healight is its patented, investigational medical device technology that uses proprietary methods of administering intermittent UVA light delivered via a novel respiratory endotracheal catheter.
- The company said in the study, administration of the Healight UVA endotracheal catheter resulted in a 46% reduction in multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA C1-17) compared to controls following two separate 20-minute treatments.
- Aytu (AYTU) noted that it plans to report data from the ongoing preclinical study of Healight in VAP later in 2022, which will guide its development plans in VAP and potential additional indications.
- AYTU -1.09% to $0.63 premarket April 25