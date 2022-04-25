Clovis Oncology stock cools after early April surge following Rubraca ovarian cancer results
Apr. 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An early April surge in the share price of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) following positive late-stage data on Rubraca (rucaparib) for ovarian cancer is gone.
- Since March 31 -- the date the late-stage results were announced -- through April 22, shares are up 7%. However, from March 31 through April 5, shares rose ~47%.
- Clovis (CLVS) will announce its Q1 2022 financial results on May 4.
