Hyundai Motors (OTCPK:HYMTF) shares headed upwards after exceeding expectations for its first quarter earnings release.

The Seoul, South Korea-based automaker reported an over 16% rise in operating profit while profit margins touched record levels. While unit sales slid about 10% amid chip and components shortages as well as a shutdown of offerings in Russia, revenue nonetheless rose by 10.6% from the prior year.

Shares gained just over 1% in Korea’s trading day.

Still, management noted significant impacts likely still ahead due to China's zero-COVID policies and strict lockdowns.

“Going forward, Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) expects a gradual recovery from the global pandemic and the chip shortage,” a company statement reads. “However, the company also anticipates external uncertainties to continue based on the supply chain disruption caused by the lockdown in several cities in China and fluctuation in raw material costs due to geopolitical issues.”

The company maintained guidance of 13 to 14 percent of consolidated revenue growth and 5.5 to 6.5 percent annual consolidated operating profit margin.

Read more on Hyundai’s (HYMTF) expansionary aims in the U.S. EV market.