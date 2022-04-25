UnitedHealth agrees to sell Change Healthcare's ClaimsXten business for $2.2B

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) agreed to sell Change Healthcare's (NASDAQ:CHNG) claims editing business to TPG Capital for $2.2 billion in cash. CHNG gained 1.5% in premarket trading.

UnitedHealth, which in late February had its purchase of Change Healthcare (CHNG) blocked by the Justice Department, agreed to sell the ClaimsXten business to TPG Capital. Completion of the sale is dependent upon the CHNG deal close, according to an 8-K filing.

The sale comes as UnitedHealth is working to try to resolve DOJ antitrust concerns even after the agency sued to block the deal.

Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Change Healthcare (CHNG) was said in advance discussions to sell its payment integrity business ClaimsXten to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for more than $2 billion.

In late March one independent attorney told Dealreporter that divesting the ClaimsXten business could make the DOJ's case much harder to prove.

The DOJ trial to block the deal is scheduled to start Aug. 1

Earlier this month, Change Healthcare (CHNG) and UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum extend merger agreement to Dec. 31. Under the extension, Optum will pay a $650M fee to Change Healthcare in the event the merger is unable to be completed because of the court's decision.