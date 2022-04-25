AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) -4.7% and Trex (NYSE:TREX) -2.8% shares are sliding in Monday premarket trading after Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson downgraded the building products firms to Hold from Buy on the basis of a muted mid-term outlook.

Moreover, Stevenson pointed to "decelerating demand, normalizing channel inventory levels, and a choppier price/cost environment," in the wake of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, according to a note written to clients.

As a result, the analyst lowered his Q2 EBITDA forecast on AZEK (AZEK) to $85M from $86M in the prior view, and cut his 2022 assumption to $369M from $383M. For Trex (TREX), Stevenson expects Q1 EBITDA of $94M, down from $99M in the previous forecast, and sees 2022 EBITDA at $413M from $423M.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had already screened AZEK (AZEK) and Trex (TREX) at high risk of performing badly due to a combination of decelerating momentum and inferior profitability. Both stocks are falling around 50% YTD given a "rotation away from higher multiple stocks, renewed price/cost worries and concerns of a slowdown in residential building products demand in a rising rate environment as well as worries that there was material pull forward of decking sales in 2020-2021," the note highlighted.

In the beginning of April, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) also got cut to Neutral at B. Riley.