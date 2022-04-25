AZEK, Trex stocks dip after cut to hold at Loop on softer demand, margin headwinds

Apr. 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), TREXBLDRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Construction worker installing an outdoor patio

Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) -4.7% and Trex (NYSE:TREX) -2.8% shares are sliding in Monday premarket trading after Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson downgraded the building products firms to Hold from Buy on the basis of a muted mid-term outlook.

Moreover, Stevenson pointed to "decelerating demand, normalizing channel inventory levels, and a choppier price/cost environment," in the wake of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, according to a note written to clients.

As a result, the analyst lowered his Q2 EBITDA forecast on AZEK (AZEK) to $85M from $86M in the prior view, and cut his 2022 assumption to $369M from $383M. For Trex (TREX), Stevenson expects Q1 EBITDA of $94M, down from $99M in the previous forecast, and sees 2022 EBITDA at $413M from $423M.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had already screened AZEK (AZEK) and Trex (TREX) at high risk of performing badly due to a combination of decelerating momentum and inferior profitability. Both stocks are falling around 50% YTD given a "rotation away from higher multiple stocks, renewed price/cost worries and concerns of a slowdown in residential building products demand in a rising rate environment as well as worries that there was material pull forward of decking sales in 2020-2021," the note highlighted.

In the beginning of April, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) also got cut to Neutral at B. Riley.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.