Deere (NYSE:DE) -2.8% pre-market after Bank of America downgraded shares Monday to Neutral from Buy with a $450 price target, trimmed from $475, saying the company's earnings have not peaked but that a lot of good news has been priced into the stock.

BofA analyst Ross Gilardi said the firm's latest farm equipment survey "reads positively but should have read even better," as less than 40% of dealers plan to order more equipment this year vs. 57% six months ago.

"There is strong argument that Deere deserves a meaningful cycle-to-cycle re-rating given its market leader in precision ag at a time of insatiable farmer demand for new technology," Gilardi writes, but "even if we give Deere a 20% premium to its historical 10x-12x peak EPS multiple, the stock is probably baking in at least $30 of peak EPS.

With Deere (DE) trading near all-time highs during the past month, the stock has "limited upside potential and plenty of downside risks," Vladimir Dimitrov writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.