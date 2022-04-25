Clarus Therapeutics nosedives on pricing upsized $30M stock and warrants offering

Apr. 25, 2022 9:28 AM ETClarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) plunges 49% premarket after it priced its underwritten public offering of units consisting of 26.7M shares and accompanying Class A warrants and also units consisting of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 590K shares and accompanying Class A warrants.
  • Each share is sold with one Class A warrant at a combined purchase price of $1.10/unit.
  • Underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional 4.09M shares and/or Class A warrants to purchase shares.
  • The Class A warrants will be immediately exercisable at $1.10/ share and will expire five years from issuance date.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$30M.
  • Offer is expected to close on Apr.27.
  • Net proceeds along with existing cash to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, the stock offered just over 12M units.
