Clarus Therapeutics nosedives on pricing upsized $30M stock and warrants offering
Apr. 25, 2022 9:28 AM ETClarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) plunges 49% premarket after it priced its underwritten public offering of units consisting of 26.7M shares and accompanying Class A warrants and also units consisting of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 590K shares and accompanying Class A warrants.
- Each share is sold with one Class A warrant at a combined purchase price of $1.10/unit.
- Underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional 4.09M shares and/or Class A warrants to purchase shares.
- The Class A warrants will be immediately exercisable at $1.10/ share and will expire five years from issuance date.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$30M.
- Offer is expected to close on Apr.27.
- Net proceeds along with existing cash to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Earlier, the stock offered just over 12M units.