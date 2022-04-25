Black Diamond Therapeutics to discontinue development of BDTX-189 product, cut workforce
Apr. 25, 2022 9:46 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) on Monday said it would discontinue the development of its BDTX-189 product and reduce its workforce by about 30%.
- The company will focus on development of its BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933 programs, along with other discovery efforts.
- BDTX-189 is a small molecule inhibitor that targets select mutations in the EGFR and HER2 genes in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company in January had said it was reviewing the development program of the product.
- The company said it decided to discontinue development of the BDTX-189 program due to the rapid evolution of the treatment landscape in non-small cell lung cancer harboring either EGFR or HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations.
- Up to Friday's close, BDTX stock had lost ~49% YTD.