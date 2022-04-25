Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is in advanced talks to sell itself to Elon Musk after its board of directors met this weekend to discuss the Tesla (TSLA) chief executive's offer that values Twitter (TWTR) at $43 billion.

Assuming a deal gets done, investors want to know one thing: what happens next?

It's likely that a deal would be done at Musk's offer of $54.20 a share in cash. Assuming that the deal closes and isn't subject to any regulatory issues, Twitter (TWTR) shareholders would get Musk's offer in cash and look to deploy their proceeds elsewhere, as Musk would potentially own all of Twitter (TWTR) himself.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that Twitter (TWTR) likely agreed to Musk's terms after its board of directors was unable to find a second bidder, or "white knight."

Ives added that it's possible that the board could officially reject Musk's bid, with Musk then likely going hostile with a tender offer. Howeve, that does not seem likely given the advancements the two sides have made, and in light of Musk's $46.5 billion in financing to pay for the deal.

Included in the financing are $25.5 billion in loans from Morgan Stanley, with $12.5 billion of that being a loan pledged to the value of Tesla's (TSLA) shares.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson said investors should "take the money and run," telling Bloomberg News that no other offer is coming.

Nathanson added that Musk has not really laid out his plans to fix Twitter (TWTR), aside from telling people that he wants to introduce an edit button, something Twitter (TWTR) said it was already working on.

Musk has also said the idea of moderating content needs to be reformed significantly, as the "free speech absolutist" wants to remake how Twitter (TWTR) operates. It's unclear at this time what ramifications this could have for Twitter's (TWTR) business, but Musk has made money for everyone, so continuing to bet on him is a good idea, Nathanson said.

There are concerns about what Musk could do with the platform, once he gets his hands on it, with some speculating that it could split into two tiers: advertising and subscription.

Nathanson suggested that a platform based on pure free speech with no content moderation would have "major quality issues," something that Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett mentioned.

In a recent note to clients, Crockett said that Musk's suggestions of content moderation rollbacks, switching its business model to subscriptions from advertising and going after non-commercial enterprise "effectively trashes the bulk of Twitter's talent and efforts, which the board probably sees as dropping a bomb on something they love."

It's also possible that Musk could take Twitter (TWTR), along with his other holdings in Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, and roll them up into one holding company, X Holdings. Musk has previously registered three companies in Delaware with variations of X Holdings, including X Holdings I Inc., X Holdings II Inc. and X Holdings III LLC.

For now, there are no shortage of ideas and speculation for what what Musk will do when and if he takes control of Twitter (TWTR).

One thing is for sure, though: Twitter's (TWTR) next earnings report, slated for April 28, will be even more interesting than usual.