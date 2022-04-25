Public Storage to distribute to shareholders $2.3B gain from PS Business Parks sale

Apr. 25, 2022 9:48 AM ETPublic Storage (PSA)BX, PSBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Boxes Stacked On Counter Inside A Public Storage Location

DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), which holds 41% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (PSB), plans to distribute to its shareholders the $2.3B tax gain it expects to recognize from the sale of PSB to Blackstone (BX), the self-storage REIT said Monday.
  • As a result of the pending sale, Public Storage (PSA) estimated that its core FFO would by reduced by ~$101M pro rata share of PS Business Park's core FFO of 2021, which comprised ~4% of Public Storage's total core FFO during the year.
  • PSA stock is slipping 0.8% in early Monday trading.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2022. Public Storage (PSA) has agreed to vote its shares of PS Business Parks (PSB), which represent 25.9% of the outstanding shares, in favor of the sale.
  • In February, Public Storage (PSA) issued 2022 guidance that exceeded consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.