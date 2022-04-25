The shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) have surged in morning hours on Monday after the clinical-stage biotech announced favorable preliminary data for its co-lead product candidates NKX101 and NKX019 from a Phase 1 trial for two separate groups of blood cancer.

NKX101 and NKX019 are experimental chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell therapies targeted at acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B cell malignancies, respectively.

As of April 21, the first trial for NKX101 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia involved 21 patients, including 17 with AML and four with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Patients had received a median of three prior lines of therapy.

According to the company, three out of five AML patients treated with a higher dose level in three-dose regimen of NKX101 showed complete response with full hematologic recovery (60% CR rate). Two out of three responses were MRD (minimal residual disease) negative, the company added.

The second study had enrolled 13 patients as of April 21. According to early data, three of six patients who received a higher dose of NKX019 in a three-dose regimen indicated a complete response (50% CR). In addition, five of six patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, indicated a response (83% ORR).

“In both trials, no dose limiting toxicity was observed and there were no CAR T like adverse events of any grade,” Nkarta (NKTX) said.

