Eiger avexitide shows promise in phase 2 trial in children with hyperinsulinism

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) said a study showed that avexitide significantly reduced the likelihood of fasting and protein-induced hypoglycemia in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

HI is a a genetic disorder and common cause of persistent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in infants and children. The disorder is characterized by more than normal levels of insulin secretion in the body.

The study was conducted at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

"Armed with these data, we are moving forward into Phase 3 this year as we believe avexitide has the potential to transform the lives of children with this life-threatening condition," said Eiger President and CEO David Cory.

The trial enrolled 16 children and evaluated avexitide (referred as exendin (9-39) in the study) compared to a saline control on fasting- and protein-induced hypoglycemia in children with HI.

The company said avexitide resulted in a 76% reduction in the likelihood of fasting hypoglycemia in the mid-dose (0.44 mg/kg) group and an 84% reduction in the likelihood of hypoglycemia in the high dose (0.6 mg/kg) group, compared to control group.

Eiger (EIGR) noted that avexitide (0.6 mg/kg), during protein tolerance testing, resulted in an 82% reduction in the likelihood of hypoglycemia. The mid-dose group also showed a 20% increase in fasting glucose, while the high dose resulted in a 28% increase in glucose after a meal and a 30% increase in glucose after protein challenge.