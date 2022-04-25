First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) said Monday it entered into an additional multi-year framework supply agreement to provide Leeward Renewable Energy with 1 GW of ultra-low carbon thin-film photovoltaic solar modules.

Leeward said it will deploy the modules across its 20 GW solar development and construction pipeline in the U.S. over during 2023-24.

The latest agreement expands Leeward's order book with First Solar to more than 3 GW of modules that are estimated to enable construction of 18 new sites through 2024.

First Solar "looks interesting for U.S. investors, with major expansions underway in U.S. and Indian manufacturing," Keith Williams writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.