QuantumScape Q1 EPS estimate in negative, Porsche deal a hype?
Apr. 25, 2022 5:45 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)POAHYBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Auto parts and equipment company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.15 and consensus revenue estimate is $0M.
- QS will announce Q1 results on Apr. 26 after market close.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 2 downward revisions. Over the last 2 years, EPS has missed estimates 80% of the time.
- The company had reported a wider loss than anticipated for Q4 2021. EPS was -$0.16 vs. -$0.11 consensus.
- Reports out of Germany indicated that QS is working with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) to integrate solid-state batteries into electric vehicles from the German automaker like the electric version of the 911. No formal announcement has been made by either company.
- QS is still at least three years away from achieving operational status on its solid-state battery technology.
- A collaborative agreement with energy storage manufacturer Fluence Energy could be a great move for both the sides.