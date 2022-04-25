QuantumScape Q1 EPS estimate in negative, Porsche deal a hype?

  • Auto parts and equipment company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.15 and consensus revenue estimate is $0M.
  • QS will announce Q1 results on Apr. 26 after market close.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 2 downward revisions. Over the last 2 years, EPS has missed estimates 80% of the time.
  • The company had reported a wider loss than anticipated for Q4 2021. EPS was -$0.16 vs. -$0.11 consensus.
  • Reports out of Germany indicated that QS is working with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) to integrate solid-state batteries into electric vehicles from the German automaker like the electric version of the 911. No formal announcement has been made by either company.
  • QS is still at least three years away from achieving operational status on its solid-state battery technology.
  • A collaborative agreement with energy storage manufacturer Fluence Energy could be a great move for both the sides.
