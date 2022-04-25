Homebuilder price targets, EPS estimates trimmed at BofA due to 'pull forward'
Apr. 25, 2022 10:11 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)ITB, DFH, KBH, TOL, PHMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America analyst Rafe Jadrosich is expecting demand for new homes to peak in Q2 2022 as higher mortgage rates create a "pull forward" in which home buyers move to buy before rates move any higher.
- iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is falling 1.1% in Monday morning trading.
- "We expect demand to moderate in late-2Q and 3Q as higher mortgage rates impact home buyers and the pull forward benefit subsides," the analyst wrote in a note dated Monday.
- On average, BofA is trimming 2022 EPS estimates by 5% and 2023 EPS estimates by 10% to reflect lower gross margin assumptions. He also reduced price targets for the homebuilders he covers by an average of 15%, "based on lower price-to-book ratios given slowing demand and potential margin headwinds."
- "Going forward, we see risk that prices will begin to hit a ceiling and builders will reintroduce sales incentives as worsening affordability pressures demand," Jadrosich said.
- Plenty of fundamentals are still strong for homebuyers. BofA expects 2023 margins to remain above prepandemic levels as builders are still delivering homes on land that was acquired at prices below current market values. Backlogs appear to be safe, as buyers don't want to cancel after they've put down a deposit while home prices and rent continue to rise and waiting lists will be able to absorb supply.
- In addition, demographic and migration trends are favorable, existing home inventory is tight, new home inventory is expected to remain limited on long build cycles, and rental vacancy rates are near all-time low levels and rents are rising quickly.
- Jadrosich trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) price target to $90 from $108, PulteGroup (PHM) to $50 from $58; Toll Brothers (TOL) to $56 from $63, KB Home (KBH) to $45 from $50, and Dream Finders Homes (DFH) to $19 from $23.
- In Monday morning trading, Lennar (LEN) is down 0.7%, PulteGroup (PHM) -1.6%, Toll Brothers (TOL) -0.9%, KB Home (KBH) -1.8%, and Dream Finders Homes (DFH) -1.3%.
