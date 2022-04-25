Coca-Cola dazzles analysts with organic sales stunner

Apr. 25, 2022 10:11 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

SEC Launches Investigation Into Coca-Cola"s Earnings History

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) moved up 0.88% following earnings on a day that broad market averages are all solidly lower. Analysts were uniformly impressed with the quarter turned in by the beverage giant, particularly the strong organic sales mark of +18% vs. +9% consensus.

Bank of America pointed out that Coca-Cola's (KO) growth was volume-led, with +11 points of concentrate volume, +3 points vs. unit cases on inventory build and +7 points of pricing. Coca-Cola (KO) was noted to have reiterated FY22 guidance including Russia/Ukraine headwinds of 1 point to unit case vol., 1% to 2% to sales, and $0.04 to EPS.

BofA maintained a Buy rating on KO and price objective of $70 based on 26X the FY23 EPS estimate, which is a premium to non-alcoholic beverage peers at 22.9X. BofA thinks a premium multiple is warranted as it expects KO to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis in a stronger position.

Morgan Stanley said strong Q1 results and maintained FY22 guidance from KO offer very clear confirmation that the company is well positioned compared to peers in a turbulent consumer packaged goods environment. An Overweight rating is held on KO following the strong Q1 results.

Wells Fargo also stayed constructive on Overweight-rated Coca-Cola (KO) after noting the beverage giant's top line beat in every division and gross margins that met expectations. The firm said a caveat is that shipments were ahead of consumption (especially LatAm), but sales nevertheless still came in noticeably ahead, even after normalizing for shipment timing. WF said reiterated full-year organic sales guidance from Coca-Cola implies +4 to +5% delivery for the remainder of the year, decelerating from Q1 +18% due partially due to COVID comparisons.

Bernstein may be the most bullish on the Coca-Cola (KO) numbers, saying the blockbuster EPS beat and maintained full-year guidance leaves the potential for upward revisions.

Read more about Coca-Cola's organic sales stunner.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.