Lennox International (LII -4.7%) shares plummeted on Monday after operating income eroded about 2% year over year, per the company’s first quarter earnings release.

Shares of the Richardson, Texas-based provider of climate control products sold off more than 5% in early US trading hours on Monday despite a hefty beat on top and bottom line earnings estimates and a hike in revenue growth guidance from 5-10% to 7-11% from management.

"Both Residential and Refrigeration set new first-quarter highs for revenue and profit,” CEO Todd Teske said in a statement.

He added that revenue across the segments grew by double digits. However, that growth was counteracted by trouble in the commercial segment, where revenue declined 6% and profit plummeted 77% as margins evaporated.

“The Commercial team continues to take aggressive actions to resolve tight labor market, supply chain and production challenges, and we are seeing signs of improvement from these initiatives,” Teske said, promoting the company’s maintenance of guidance figures and reiterating share repurchase plans.

Nonetheless, a fall in net income year over year and gross margin erosion appear to be provoking the negative share price action on Monday. Z

