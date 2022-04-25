Vail Resorts gains after reporting solid ski metrics
Apr. 25, 2022 10:18 AM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN +0.7%) traded slightly higher on Monday after reporting certain ski season metrics for the comparative periods from the beginning of the ski season through April 17.
- Season-to-date total skier visits were up 12.5% compared to the prior year season- to-date period.
- Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 19.4% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.
- Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 53.0% and dining revenue was up 73.2% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.
- Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was up 39.0% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.
- CEO update: "We are pleased with our overall results as the 2021/2022 North American ski season concludes which, as expected, are significantly outperforming results from the 2020/2021 season. The prior year was significantly impacted by COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions, which eased for most resorts in March and April of last year resulting in stronger visitation and revenue relative to the earlier parts of last season. This year, challenging early season conditions persisted through the holiday period, but our results were strong from January through the remainder of the season."
- On Wall Street, Jefferies analyst David Katz said the announced operating metrics are generally in line with the firm's top line assumptions. Katz noted the top-end-of-the-range guidance commentary implies higher profitability vs. its existing model, which is positive for the shares. He also said that more important for the trajectory of the shares will be the normalized earnings power for FY23, which thus far appears to be "setting up in a stable manner."
